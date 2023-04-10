Man dead after being hit, run over by vehicles in Phoenix

The man was knocked off his bike by one vehicle and run over by a second vehicle late Sunday night, the city's police department said.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles while riding a bicycle late Sunday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was riding in the bike lane on 3rd Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle making a right turn onto Indian School Road, officers said. The man fell to the ground and was hit by another vehicle driving east on Indian School Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators evaluated both of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the incident and determined that impairment was not a factor. Officers did not say whether speed was a factor.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous