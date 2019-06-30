PHOENIX — A man arrested in Phoenix earlier this week for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl has a reported history of abuse that spans decades.

James Freeman, 55, was arrested Monday on one count of child molestation after a family member reported in April that the girl was being abused.

The girl told police that Freeman, the boyfriend of her grandmother, touched her genitals while she was sleeping when she was 7 years old.

A 13-year-old witness corroborated the report, saying she was hiding behind a couch when she saw Freeman sitting next to the girl as she slept with his hand under the blanket.

Court documents listed the offense date as Aug. 1, 2018.

Freeman, a registered sex offender, served one year in prison and five years probation following his 1984 arrest for child molestation.

Court documents showed Freeman molested three girls he was babysitting, ages 5, 6 and 8.

Freeman was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 1997 after he was arrested the year prior for twice molesting his 8-year-old granddaughter.

For his most recent offense, Freeman was ordered to post $250,000 bond to be placed on house arrest.

He is set to appear in court next on Monday.