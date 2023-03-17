Phoenix man accused of spying on coworkers after 'over 100' videos, pictures found on devices

A company based in Scottsdale confronted the suspect after finding troubling videos on his work devices, court records show.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Phoenix man is facing criminal charges after several videos and pictures were allegedly found on his work devices that show women being surreptitiously filmed.

John Sarreal, 48, was taken into custody this week following an investigation that began after his employer in Scottsdale found troubling material on his work phone and laptop.

Court records show the company allegedly found over 100 pictures and videos on the suspect's work devices that were "surreptitious in nature."

The videos depicted women being recorded in the shower, while using the bathroom, or from underneath tables.

One of the women in the videos told investigators she reported to Sarreal at the company and never gave him permission to film her, court records show.

Meta-data taken from the videos showed that some were allegedly recorded at the company's satellite office in California where several employees were seen being filmed surreptitiously from underneath a table.

The defendant was booked into Maricopa County jail this week.

