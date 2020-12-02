PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is considering an amendment to its noise ordinance, which would allow construction crews to begin work at 5am.

As it currently stands, Phoenix’s noise ordinance permits construction crews to operate in a window specific to the time of year. Section 23-14(H) of the city code dictates crews can work from 7am until 7pm during the winter, between October 1 and April 30.

In the summer, they can start a little sooner. From May 1 through September 30, crews are free to make noise from 6am until 7pm.

The City of Phoenix is now entertaining the idea of a year-round window of 5am until 7pm, on non-holiday weekdays.

As the valley expands, construction is more frequent. In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there has been a 6.4% increase in valley construction jobs in the last year.

There’s no formal proposal to change the noise ordinance yet, as the city seeks feedback from Phoenicians before amending the code. As of February 12, the city has received 69 after-hours construction noise complaints in 2020.

If you’d like to submit feedback, you can send an e-mail to Krista Rippee (Krista.Rippee@Phoenix.gov) or Sandra Hoffman (Sandra.Hoffman@Phoenix.gov).