PHOENIX — For approximately two weeks at the turn of the year, those who use the light rail in Phoenix will need to plan ahead to ensure timely arrival at their destinations.

Valley Metro announced Monday that construction on the Tempe Streetcar, which requires installing special trackwork that allows the streetcar to cross over the existing light rail tracks, will cause some delays for the Valley Metro Rail.

Due to construction, all light rail trains will be arriving at platforms every 24 minutes during a two-week period from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5.

Typically, light rail service operates every 12 minutes on weekdays during peak hours.

Riders can click here to view the schedule that will be in effect during that two-week timeframe.

The construction will occur at two locations along the streetcar route, 3rd Street and Mill Avenue and 3rd Street and Ash Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound trains will “single-track,” during this period.

RELATED: Northbound Mill Avenue reopening after monthslong closure for Tempe Streetcar construction

IN OTHER NEWS: Search continues for 6-year-old after two children found dead following Tonto Basin creek flooding