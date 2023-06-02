As you wait to check out 'Spare,' take a look at a piece of Queen Elizabeth history at a Phoenix library

The Phoenix Public Library is working to get customers who want to read Prince Harry's book access to it. Until then, check out a piece of history.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Phoenix Public Library said there is still huge interest in Prince Harry’s new memoir "Spare" nearly a month after its release.

“Be patient and have faith because they’re moving in and out very quickly,” said Lee Franklin with the Phoenix Public Library.

The Phoenix Public Library, like all libraries across the globe, is working to get customers who want to read the book access to it.

The publisher said 'Spare' sold more than 1.43 million copies in its first day.

Franklin, who is the library’s Community Relations Manager, told 12News while the waitlists are still long for all of the versions, including: hard copies, ebooks, audio options, and large print editions, the library continues to gauge demand. In fact, they just got some more copies delivered.

Franklin said their 17 locations of Phoenix Public Library have access to nearly 300 copies.

“There’s lots of interest and we like that that interest and that spotlight that comes with this does come into the library and we get more people and they get exposed to all that we offer,” said Franklin.

Franklin encourages anyone waiting for Spare to be patient and stay on the waitlists.

“I did look at it and it does look a little daunting, but I want to emphasis, get on the hold list, be patient, have faith, because there are times it goes faster than you think,” said Franklin.

Franklin also shared that a piece of royal history is on display at the Burton Barr Central Library on Central Avenue in Phoenix.

A wool tapestry hangs behind the customer relation desk. Franklin said the "Phoenix Bird" was woven for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation by one of her royal weavers. The tapestry was on display in England during the events surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s coronation. Franklin said a family attended some of the events and bought the colorful piece of fabric. Franklin said the family donated it to the library in the 1960s. It's proof, you never know what you’ll discover at your local library!

Burton Barr Central Library is located right next to Hance Park which is hosting free Super Bowl events, so consider popping in while you’re in the area to see what the library has to offer, or catch a glance at the royal tapestry.

Franklin hopes the interested in Spare encourages all residents of Maricopa County to take advantage of what the library offers.

You can register for a library card by clicking here.

Up to Speed