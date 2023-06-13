Phoenix needs to redraw its voting districts. Here's how you can give feedback

Shifts in population numbers indicate Phoenix will have to redraw its voting districts for the eight city council seats.

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is seeking feedback from local residents on how it should redraw its eight voting districts.

Since the latest census numbers show Phoenix gaining several new residents over the last decade, the city must begin the process of redistricting its council seats to ensure their equitable in terms of population.

Each district should now have the ideal population of 201,017, which means each of the current districts must be redrawn to achieve this ideal number.

Districts 1, 3, 4, and 6 must increase their population and districts 2, 5, 7, and 8 must lose some residents. The city intends to adopt its new districts at the start of 2024.

The city's starting to host community meetings in each district to collect feedback on the redistricting process.

The schedule for upcoming meetings is as follows:

District 3: Tuesday, June 20, at 8:30 a.m. in North Mountain Visitor's Center

District 7: Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. in Burton Barr Central Library

District 8: Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. in South Mountain Community College

Citywide: Friday, June 23, at 2:30 p.m. in Council Chambers

District 2: Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m. in Paradise Valley Community Center

District 4: Monday, June 26, at 6 p.m. in Steele Indian School Park

District 5: Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m. in Maryvale Community Center

District 6: Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. in Devonshire Senior Center

Comments can be submitted to the city by calling 602-261-8683 or sending an email to phoenixredistricting@phoenix.gov.

