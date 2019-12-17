It’s the time of year when anxiety is really high! And holiday shopping, Christmas right around the corner and lot’s of traffic just raises the stress level.

And we all know here in Phoenix, if you’re going to go shopping you typically have to hit one of our major highways.

Gas Buddy recently released its list of cities with the 'Scroogiest' drivers during the holidays.

You might be surprised where Phoenix landed on the list.

Gas Buddy ranked the most aggressive holiday drivers in the top 50 metro areas. They looked at the frequency of speeding, hard braking or accelerating.

Drivers in Atlanta are ranked the 'Scroogiest' of them all, followed by Nashville, Birmingham, Sacramento and San Francisco.

Phoenix rounded out the top half of the list at number 24.

"We should be in the top ten," Nicole Hernandez said.

She wasn't alone in thinking Phoenix needed to be higher on the list.

Daniel Budzyn is a Phoenix native and has seen the traffic grow over the years. He thinks Phoenix should definitely be ranked higher.

"Yes, we should be higher, especially being at the bottom of the list," said Budzyn.

Luisa Samuel with State Farm Insurance said the results don’t surprise her.

"We don’t have as much traffic as big cities, where you have to go bumper to bumper so people tend to abuse the speed that they’re driving when they’re going from point A to point B," Samuel said.

Some still think Phoenix is a bit naughtier than nice when it comes to holiday driving.

"Somebody did this wrong," said Hernandez.