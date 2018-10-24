Another day, another large amount of rainfall.

Seems weird to say that in Phoenix, but that's been the case this year in October.

The remnants of former Hurricane Rosa helped push October 2018 to the top of the list for wettest Octobers in Phoenix. That storm broke a lot of Phoenix weather records.

But it wasn't just Rosa, another wet system in the middle of the month pushed those October rain gauges over the top.

Following Tuesday's rain, October 2018 is not only the wettest October on record in Phoenix with 5.35 inches of rain, it's also the third wettest month overall and just 0.07 inches from taking over the second spot.

The second wettest month on record in Phoenix belongs to September in 1939 with 5.41 inches of rain. The wettest month ever is July 1911 with 6.47 inches of rain.

But will October 2018 become the second wettest month ever? Probably not.

High pressure is going to take over for the rest of the week bringing a dry weather pattern into the weekend. Temperatures will shoot back up close to 90 degrees.

And rain? Well, it doesn't appear any will going to fall anytime before Halloween.

Impressive rain totals so far this October! The official total for #Phoenix is now up to 5.35" this month. This ranks 3rd all time for the most rainfall during any month. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xlU0KjBIHa — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 24, 2018

