Phoenix will install signs to memorialize downtown ambassador killed last year

Hans Hughes was a downtown ambassador for 12 years before he was struck by a car last year while riding his bike home.

Phoenix will soon erect signs to memorialize the downtown ambassador who was fatally hit by a car last summer while riding his bike home.

The city council unanimously voted Wednesday to put up signs that pay tribute to Hans Hughes, the 43-year-old community member who was struck by a suspected drunk driver near 1st and Fillmore streets on Aug. 20. He succumbed to his injuries about a month later.

Often referred to as the "downtown superhero," Hughes was remembered for his upbeat attitude and generous personality.

"He made downtown Phoenix feel friendly and memorable with his radiant personality and baritone voice, and he even made it his personal duty to wave to light rail passengers as they traveled by," city records state.

Now the city will place signs near the spot where the bicyclist was hit last year to mark the area as the "Hans Hughes Memorial Bikeway."

"When I drive by it, I'm going to remember all the wonderful things that (Hans) did for the downtown area. This is a very lovely gesture," said Councilwoman Debra Stark.

The ceremonial signs will be installed on Fillmore Street at Central Avenue, and 1st and 7th streets.

In the months following Hughes' death, the city began planning to add bike lanes along Fillmore Street, between Central Avenue and 7th Street. More than 30,000 people signed an online petition to install the protected bike lanes.

