Phoenix police were called to an apartment near 29th and Dunlap avenues on April 7 and found an unresponsive 12-month-old girl. The baby girl was pronounced dead minutes after crews arrived.

According to court paperwork, detectives on scene noticed several small circular bruises on the infant's lower abdominal area. They also found blood in the infant's diaper.

Investigators learned the suspect, John Michael Aldana, lived in the apartment with his girlfriend, the mother of the 12-month-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy. He is not the biological father of either child.

According to paperwork, the infant's mother left Aldana in the home with both children, as she went to get medicine for her daughter who had an oral yeast infection. She told detectives she came home and it appeared both children were sleeping.

Police say the mother woke up around 8 a.m. the next morning and found her infant daughter was unresponsive and called 911. The court documents show Aldana performed CPR on the child.

Court documents show investigators completed a postmortem examination on the infant the following day, which found the girl had a subdural hematoma in her brain, trauma to the abdomen and trauma to her private parts indicative of sexual abuse.

Detectives brought Aldana in for questioning and say after he was confronted with the results of the postmortem examination, he "showed signs of deception."

According to paperwork, he denied any sexual contact with the infant, but admitted he kicked her after she became fussy, when her mom was not in the room. Her head hit a closet door, rolled back onto a pillow and she stopped crying "shortly after mom returned to the bedroom."

Documents say after the initial investigation, Aldana noticed the closet door was broken in the area where the girl's head hit it.

Police arrested Aldana. He was booked on a child abuse charge.