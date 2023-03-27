Phoenix house fire causes heavy firefighter response, twice

Debris at the scene reignited after firefighters fought off the blaze, dispatching units to the scene for a second time in just hours.

PHOENIX — Firefighters are headed back to the scene of an early morning fire at a Phoenix house, authorities said.

Multiple small sheds, trash and tools were burned by the time firefighters arrived at the scene near 19th and Peoria avenues around 7 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said. First responders extinguished the flames before the fire could extend to any other homes.

No people were injured or displaced because of the first fire.

Units were again dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. after reports of the debris at the fire re-igniting, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”