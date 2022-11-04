Phoenix hotel will be converted into affordable housing complex

Maricopa County intends to spend $8 million on turning a hotel on Van Buren Street into a housing complex with 50 units.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County is planning to spend $8 million on converting a Phoenix hotel into a 50-unit housing complex intended for low-income residents.

Last month, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved allocating federal funds for repurposing a hotel located near Van Buren Street and 32nd streets into an affordable housing complex.

The county said construction will begin later this year on the property and should be ready for new tenants by the summer of 2023.

Funds funneled through the American Rescue Plan Act is financing the project and the county intends to verify the income eligibility of tenants before they move into one of the county's new units, records show.

The new housing complex will include on-site case management services to assist residents with any barriers to employment and match their needs to available programs and services.

Affordable housing has become a dominant issue in the Valley in recent years as housing costs continue to escalate and rates of homelessness steadily rise.

Maricopa County is additionally planning to spend $6 million of its ARPA funds to construct 368 new affordable rental units at the southeast corner of 67th and Glendale avenues.

Another $3-million construction project will produce 192 affordable units near Broadway and 14th streets in Phoenix.

"The occupancy of the ARPA-assisted units must be by households whose income is at or below 60% AMI (very low income) throughout the period of affordability," county records state.

More information on the assistance that is available for low-income residents in Maricopa County can be found here.

