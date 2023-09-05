Phoenix starts clearing people out of 'The Zone' homeless encampment

As of Tuesday night, the city said they had only moved nine people into shelters.

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix began moving people out of the city's largest homeless encampment known as "The Zone" early Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness have lived in the four-block encampment for years. The camp's population has increased greatly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic due to massive job and housing losses.

Phoenix city officials told 12News Tuesday night that they had only moved nine people off of the streets and into shelters. The city has allegedly identified some outdoor spaces that could potentially house some experiencing homelessness, but nothing has been set in stone.

What the city is calling its "zone cleanup plan" began at 7 a.m. after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney agreed with business owners and residents in March that the encampment was a "public nuisance" and ordered the city to begin clearing the streets.

The judge gave the city a July 10 deadline to show "material results."

Here’s a look at 9th Avenue this morning which is set to be cleared out by the City of Phoenix beginning around 7am. As you can see the street is still filled with people and their belongings. @12News pic.twitter.com/AS6vS7w922 — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) May 10, 2023

7:30 a.m.

Officials say there are about 35-40 people in this block. 25 have accepted services and will move to an open shelter bed or treatment facility. The city says they are still working with the rest. — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) May 10, 2023

The city says they have available indoor shelter beds for everyone here. They’re at a variety of shelters (including CASS, Washington St., etc.) and hotels being operated by the city and county. — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) May 10, 2023

