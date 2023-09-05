Phoenix starts clearing people out of 'The Zone' homeless encampment

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix began moving people out of the city's largest homeless encampment known as "The Zone" early Wednesday morning.
Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness have lived in the four-block encampment for years. The camp's population has increased greatly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic due to massive job and housing losses.
Phoenix city officials told 12News Tuesday night that they had only moved nine people off of the streets and into shelters. The city has allegedly identified some outdoor spaces that could potentially house some experiencing homelessness, but nothing has been set in stone.
What the city is calling its "zone cleanup plan" began at 7 a.m. after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney agreed with business owners and residents in March that the encampment was a "public nuisance" and ordered the city to begin clearing the streets.
The judge gave the city a July 10 deadline to show "material results."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
12News' Bianca Buono is live in the area:
7:30 a.m.
