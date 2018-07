Phoenix has hit 115 degrees, setting a new record high for July 23, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous high was 2014, when we reached 114 degrees.

The figure also ties this year's highest temperature recorded in Phoenix in 2018.

It only figures to get hotter as we move through the week. Tuesday's expected high is 117 degrees, and Wednesday.

Phoenix Sky Harbor broke the previous record of 114 which was set back in 2014! #azwx pic.twitter.com/YqNSPQgbyM — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 23, 2018

