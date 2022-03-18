Phoenix Heart Walk is back in person for the first time in two years

Nicole Blossey said spreading awareness is a mission close to her heart. Her young daughter has had two open heart surgeries.

PHOENIX — If you don't have any Saturday plans yet, why not spend it helping save lives?

The American Heart Association's Phoenix Heart Walk is back in-person after COVID-19 caused cancellations and virtual gatherings for the past two years. Thousands are expected to gather at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza for the 5k.

The goal is to raise awareness and funds for heart disease and stroke. Heart disease remains the number one killer in the U.S. One person dies from it every 36 seconds.

Nicole Blossey will be leading the charge on Saturday morning because she is the Phoenix Heart Walk Development Director, but also because it hits home.

"So she has a congenital heart defect," Blossey explained of her now 5-year-old daughter Addison Blossey. "She's had two open heart surgeries, her first one was in 2018 when she was two."

Blossey said she couldn't take Addison home from the hospital after she was born. She spent eight months there.

"I mean it's not ideal," Blossey said tearing up. "You have to leave here there, thankfully we could trust in the doctors care but it's not something anyone should have to do. I remember asking the doctors just shy of the seven-month mark 'are we ever going to take our baby home, is she ever going to be able to eat?' Unfortunately her intestines just weren't processing formula."

Blossey said Addison has more heart surgeries ahead of her.

"She’s a superhero, she's been through a lot more than any child should have to go through but I know she's not the only one and that’s why it's so important to stay strong in this mission and spread awareness."

Little superhero Addison will be making a special announcement at the beginning of the walk.

"We’re so excited for the walk, Addison what do you get to do?" Nicole asked her daughter.

"I get to say 'ready set go!'" she exclaimed.

It's not too late to register for the walk! Donations will go toward things like heart research and CPR training.

Festivities kick off at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m.

