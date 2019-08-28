PHOENIX — In 2011, Phoenix saw 33 days of high temperatures at 110 degrees or above. That number of 110°+ days is the record, the most the city has seen in one year dating back to 1896.

Most of those hot days that year, 13, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, came in August which is the most on record for any August.

The official average number of 110°+ days when looking at data from 1981-2010 is 19 with the average last day for temps at least hitting 110 degrees being Aug. 26, according to NWS Phoenix.

Phoenix has already seen 27 days of temperatures that reached 110° and above for 2019. More of this excessive heat is in the forecast to end August and start September.

The high in Phoenix Wednesday is expected to hit right on the dot for 110°. Temperatures will drop a bit on Thursday before an excessive heat warning takes over the forecast again. Temperatures are currently forecast to reach above that 110-mark Friday and Saturday.

The latest date that Phoenix has ever seen a high of at least 110° is September 19.