Valley mom ready to cheer on daughter, Team USA during Tokyo Olympics

PHOENIX — The Team USA Gymnastics crew is official! And it's a group that includes a lot of talent from right here in the Valley.

Proud parents like Danielle Greenberg are expressing the excitement that's been building up to the games. Greenberg said she is so thrilled her daughter, Jade Carey, is able to be a part of Team USA.

Olympic Trials wrapped up last weekend, and while the wait for the Tokyo games has been long, it's been worth it.

"We're so proud of Jade, she's worked so hard and deserves this moment," said Greenberg.

Greenberg said her 21-year-old daughter has lived in the gym since she was a little girl. Carey has trained at AZ Sunrays gym in Phoenix forever and now she gets to shine on the world stage. The gymnast has been wowing crowds with her moves on the uneven bars and kept at her routines, even after clinching her spot on Team USA back in February of 2020.

"Usually, I just try to stay as calm as possible and send good vibes her way," Greenberg said. "No spectators from overseas are allowed and that includes parents of athletes, so we were looking forward to going for sure, but that was a major bummer."

But there is some good news. Carey found a bit of a loophole to allow her dad, Brian, to be in Tokyo. With a catch.

"He's [Brian] her coach, so yeah, it'll be great to have him there and be able to share all those moments," Greenberg added. "Plus, she's really excited, Grace McCallum was a big one to advance because that's sort of her bestie on the National team, so they're excited to get to go to Tokyo and share that together!"

With the 16-hour time difference between Arizona and Tokyo, Greenberg is planning to watch her daughter do her thing from right here in the Valley, no matter what time it is.

The rest of Team USA is made up of incredible athletes. The roster includes Simone Biles, Gilbert native Mykayla Skinner, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and of course, Jade Carey.

