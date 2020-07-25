Phoenix Fry's location issues recall on fresh seafood products

Due to equipment malfunctions, fresh seafood products may not have been held to proper temperatures.

PHOENIX — The Fry's location at 40th Street and Thunderbird Road has issued a recall of all fresh seafood products purchased between 6 a.m. Friday, July 17 and 4 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Fry's issued a statement which stated that a malfunction of equipment may have caused seafood to be kept at temperatures lower than standard which could result in spoilage and pathogen growth. None of these products should be consumed and Fry's will be providing full refund returns for the products.

Items for recall include:

Atlantic Salmon

Catfish

Pacific Cod Filet

Crabcake

Krab Salad

Lobster Tail

Salmon Burger

Sockeye Salmon

Scallops

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Raw and Cooked

Snow Crab

Stuffed Crab

Imitation Krab Surimi

Swordfish Steak

Tilapia

Fresh Trout

Ahi Tuna

Tuna Poke

No reports of illness or injury have been reported. Those concerned of an illness should contact their healthcare provider, Fry's says.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.