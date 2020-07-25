Phoenix Fry's location issues recall on fresh seafood products

PHOENIX — The Fry's location at 40th Street and Thunderbird Road has issued a recall of all fresh seafood products purchased between 6 a.m. Friday, July 17 and 4 p.m. Friday, July 24.
Fry's issued a statement which stated that a malfunction of equipment may have caused seafood to be kept at temperatures lower than standard which could result in spoilage and pathogen growth. None of these products should be consumed and Fry's will be providing full refund returns for the products.
Items for recall include:
Atlantic Salmon
Catfish
Pacific Cod Filet
Crabcake
Krab Salad
Lobster Tail
Salmon Burger
Sockeye Salmon
Scallops
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp Raw and Cooked
Snow Crab
Stuffed Crab
Imitation Krab Surimi
Swordfish Steak
Tilapia
Fresh Trout
Ahi Tuna
Tuna Poke
No reports of illness or injury have been reported. Those concerned of an illness should contact their healthcare provider, Fry's says.
Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.
Customers with any questions can contact Fry's at 1-800-576-4377.
