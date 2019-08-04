PHOENIX — From the highest temps so far in 2019 and back down to the 70s to a return to the 80s and even rain chances, the current seven-day forecast shows Phoenix's weather will be all over the place this week.

The Phoenix area will experience some of its warmest temperatures of the year so far. The city finally cracked the 90-degree mark for the first time in 2019 Monday afternoon.

The high temps Monday and Tuesday are actually expected to reach well into the 90s topping out at 97 degrees Tuesday.

Then, a drastic drop.

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will drop nearly 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. The current forecast for Phoenix shows Wednesday will top out at 79. Highs will remain around that 80-degree mark Thursday before a drop to the mid-70s Friday accompanied by rain chances.

NWS Phoenix said there is some "discrepancy between the operational models regarding precipitation," but chances could be as high as a 20-30% chance of rain across the central parts of the state.

Wind gusts are expected to be high Tuesday, with 30-35 mph winds expected in Phoenix. High temps will shoot back up into the 80s by Sunday.

For the High Country, Monday is expected to be warm and dry before the winds blow through Tuesday. Wind gusts could top out near 50 mph in some areas.

Friday into Saturday will bring a good chance for rain and snow in areas between 6,000 - 7,000 feet elevation, according to NWS Flagstaff.