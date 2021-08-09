Phoenix firefighters rescue worker who passed out on 3-story building due to heat

The forecast high in the city was 107 degrees on Wednesday, which is above average for this time in September.

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters used a complex rescue maneuver to help a construction worker who passed out on the third floor of a building on Wednesday.

The person was performing work at an apartment complex near 11th and Van Buren streets when officials with the Phoenix Fire Department said the individual collapsed from the heat.



The department’s tactical rescue team performed what they call a high-angle rescue with the help of a construction crane to get the person safely down to the ground floor.

The victim was rushed to Banner-University Medical Center in serious condition, but firefighters said the person is now stable.

The patient wasn't identified by authorities.

