PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in his bedroom when the garage of the home caught fire, Phoenix Fire said.

The man called emergency dispatch saying the garage was on fire and he was stuck in the back bedroom of the house, telling dispatch he was immobile and in bed.

Firefighters were able to get the man out of the home near 19th Avenue and Bell Road and he is currently being treated by crews. His exact condition is unknown at this time.

Phoenix Fire said it will send more updates as the incident progresses.