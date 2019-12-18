PHOENIX — Firefighters battling a fire burning a structure that kenneled dogs early Wednesday morning were able to rescue more than a dozen dogs, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix FD said firefighters opened multiple kennels as they worked to stop the fire burning near 38th Street and Bell Road.

According to Phoenix fire, the owner said between 10-15 dogs were able to escape and no dogs were harmed. Firefighters were unharmed also.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Phoenix FD

