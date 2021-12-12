VIDEO: Phoenix firefighters rescue climber who got tangled atop 50-foot palm tree

Firefighters said they used the same technique used to rescue cats from trees to save the climber.

PHOENIX — A scary situation in west Phoenix on Sunday ended safely thanks to a team of firefighters.

A man was climbing a palm tree near 31st Avenue and Camelback Road when his gear became tangled on part of the tree while he was 50 feet in the air.

Family members then called 911 while the man remained stranded atop the tree. The Phoenix Fire Department sent out its Ladder 26 crew who used the bucket of the ladder truck to rescue the climber.

It’s unclear what the man was trying to do on top of the tree, but he was rescued safely and reunited with his family.

