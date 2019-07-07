PHOENIX — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting a blaze at a home in north Phoenix on Saturday, officials said.

The unidentified first responder suffered minor burns while fighting the fire near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email.

They were taken to Maricopa Medical Center in stable condition.

The family was already out of the home by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters at the scene faced "a large amount of fire and heat" while searching the home.

The fire moved "rapidly" throughout the home and onto the back patio, fire officials said.

First responders were able to ventilate the home to allow trapped heat and fire to escape.

The blaze was put out in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.