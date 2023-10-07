Phoenix firefighter released from hospital after serious crash

In a video posted by the Phoenix FD, the firefighter's "brothers and sisters" he serves alongside gathered to cheer him and his family on as he left the hospital.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Fire Department engineer injured in a serious accident last week took his first step forward to healing Monday.

In a video posted by the department, the firefighter's "brothers and sisters" he serves alongside gathered to cheer him and his family on as he left the hospital for a rehab facility.

This is #FireFamily. The PHX Firefighter injured in last week’s serious accident took his first step forward to healing. The brothers and sisters he serves alongside gathered to cheer him and his family on. #PHXFire pic.twitter.com/CXf9rOHrpK — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 11, 2023

The firefighter and three others were hospitalized last Tuesday following a multi-vehicle crash near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix.

Security camera video from someone living at the apartment complex right where the crash happened shows the moments unfold.

In the video, you can see a dark-colored SUV traveling east on Indian School Road when it stops in the far left lane. The two vehicles behind it also stop. Then the video shows a black sedan crash into the back of one of the stopped cars pushing it into oncoming traffic. That's when you can see the Phoenix fire truck hit the car, sending it several feet in the opposite direction. The fire engine then crashes into a concrete wall at the apartment complex.

The video then shows multiple people living at the San Marina Apartments, where this all took place, walking out to see what happened.

"It’s awful,” one neighbor said.

The Phoenix firefighter was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The Phoenix Police Department is now investigating the crash and said those injured had non-life-threatening injuries.

