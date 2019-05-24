PHOENIX - Funeral services for 31-year-old Brian Beck Jr. happened Thursday morning at Christ Church of the Valley in North Phoenix. Beck was an 11-year veteran of the Phoenix Fire Department.

Over the weekend, Beck, of Phoenix Fire Station No. 33, died after his battle with cancer contracted in the line of duty.

“Brian contracted this terrible disease simply because he was doing his job as a firefighter,” Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkrenner said.

“Now, in his honor, we will continue to fight our professions war on occupational cancer,” said Steve Beuerlein, president of Local 493.

Beck leaves behind his wife and three small children. Beyond the Valley native's career, his family was his life.

“They were everything he wanted,” said Crystie Hicks, Beck’s cousin.

“It was no surprise to see him excel at being a husband and father,” said Beck’s best friend, Guy Mauro. “I would always ask, ‘Why haven't you started your paramedics training?' And he would reply, ‘I have more fun spending time with my kids, I can do that later.'"

Brian Beck Jr. is the third firefighter in the Valley to die from job-related cancer this year. Mesa firefighter Nikki Sullivan and Phoenix firefighter Rick Telles lost their lives earlier this year.

