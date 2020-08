Firefighters say he was knocked down, but he was able to walk to an ambulance on his own.

PHOENIX — A firefighter was injured Monday night after being electrocuted by a downed powerline in Phoenix.

Crews were trying to put down a fire near 16th and Elwood streets around 8:50 p.m. when a strong wind blew the powerline in a puddle the firefighter was standing in, jolting him.

