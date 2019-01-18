PHOENIX — A firefighter has died from cancer contracted in the line of duty, United Phoenix Firefighters announced Thursday night.

The association said Phoenix firefighter Rick Telles has been battling an aggressive form of cancer he contracted as a result of being a firefighter.

Telles died peacefully Thursday afternoon surrounded by loved ones, United Phoenix Firefighters said.

The Phoenix Fire Department confirmed Telle’s passing, sending a statement:

“The Phoenix Fire Department mourns the passing of Firefighter Rick Telles. Firefighter Telles’ commitment to excellence in all aspects of his profession made him an asset to the department and held him in the highest regard by his peers. Our profession is diminished in his absence.”