PHOENIX — They say cats have nine lives but two dogs got a second chance at life after being rescued during an apartment fire on Thursday night.

Phoenix fire responded to an apartment fire near 18th Street and Thomas Road.

Firefighters used a specialized breathing apparatus called a Fido Bag to help two dogs suffering from smoke inhalation. Fido Bags are shaped to fit around a dog's mouth.

In a Facebook post the department said "We are always ready to rescue your furry family members!!"

The dogs are doing well.

RELATED: Over 1,700 piglets run loose from overturned truck in Iowa

MORE: Watch: Mesa firefighters rescue two baby javelinas from storm drain

MORE: Sun City West fire crew has busy morning freeing curious animals' heads