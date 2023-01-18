Phoenix Fire responds to another school after students allegedly took edibles

Last week, the Phoenix Fire Department was dispatched to a charter school after a few students ingested marijuana-edible gummies.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department has been dispatched to another Valley school to evaluate students who allegedly ingested edibles.

At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road after two sixth-graders reportedly took some sort of edible.

One of the students was taken to the hospital but was in stable condition, the fire department said. The other student was released into the custody of a guardian.

"We are currently investigating the incident and disciplinary actions will be taken that are consistent with District policy and Arizona law," the school said in a letter sent out to parents and guardians.

Last week, Phoenix Fire responded to a similar incident at a charter school near 67th and Southern avenues after fives students allegedly ingested marijuana gummies.

The Phoenix Police Department said its investigating Wednesday's incident at the elementary school and could not yet confirm whether the students had actually ingested any substances.

