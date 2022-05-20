Man burned in Phoenix house fire after trying to retrieve lost pet, officials say

The Phoenix Fire Department said the man sustained second and third-degree burns on his arms after attempting to re-enter the burning house.

PHOENIX — A man sustained burn injuries to his arms after attempting to run back into a burning house to find a lost animal, the Phoenix Fire Department said Friday.

The house fire was first reported at about 9 a.m. near 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue and the flames quickly extended to another nearby property.

Phoenix firefighters encountered exploding propane tanks and down power lines as they attempted to contain the large fire.

A man in his 30s attempted to re-enter one of the burning structures to retrieve a lost pet and had to be taken to the hospital for second and third-degree burn injuries, the department said. Firefighters didn't give any updates on the health status of the pet.

A woman in her 60s was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.

The fire has been extinguished and the department is investigating how it originated.

Firefighters have extinguished a double house fire near 20th St and Sweetwater. Two patients were transported in stable condition with burns and smoke inhalation. The fast moving fire started just before 9am. pic.twitter.com/YKvvduKzW5 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 20, 2022

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Un hombre fue llevado al hospital después de tratar de rescatar a su mascota en una casa en llamas, según bomberos de Phoenix

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”