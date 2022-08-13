Phoenix fire host career day to attract applicants, educate public on life as firefighter

The department did not say how many openings were available but that they are hiring for multiple positions.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department hosted a career day event at their Regional Training Academy in south Phoenix Saturday morning.

The event gave potential recruits an opportunity to see some of what Phoenix fire does and learn about what life is like as a firefighter.

Phoenix fire recruit Amanda Brewer is now in her third week of training. After 5 years and 3 attempts to get into the academy, she said the experience is worth it.

"I knew nothing about the fire department. It's definitely a grind, it's hard work you have to be dedicated and have that mental toughness and it's awesome, it's a lot of fun," she said.

Career days help showcase what being a firefighter is all about. During the event, Phoenix fire demonstrated a mountain rescue simulation, where a member repels down a building to save someone.

In another simulation, there's a working fire call, where multiple emergency vehicles dispatch to a structure fire.

"Worst case you don't decide to be a Phoenix firefighter but at least you have an idea of what we do a daily basis and educating the public is something we want to do, Phoenix fire Captain Danny Fraijo said. "Plus, we're seeing people come in at the ground level and they're promoting and just taking everything that this career can give you and having a good time and being able to provide for their families.".

The department is currently hiring for multiple positions and Brewer says from personal experience, never give up!

"Don't take no for an answer, if this is something you want to do and this is something that you foresee for yourself, don't lose sight of it," she said.

To view jobs available or apply visit the department's website.

