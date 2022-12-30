Phoenix Fire Department shows dangers of dry Christmas trees and illegal fireworks

Arizona law allows legal fireworks to be lit now through Jan. 3.

PHOENIX — As we transition between the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Phoenix Fire Department wants to make sure you’re playing it safe at home so no one gets hurt.

As Valley families ditch their holiday decor, Phoenix fire Captain Rob McDade said it’s a perfect time to dispose of dry trees.

“Now it’s just an extreme fire danger in your home so we want to avoid, we need to be cognizant of that," McDade said.

Phoenix fire demonstrated how a tree can go up in flames in less than five seconds. Firefighters see these kinds of life threatening blazes every year in the Valley.

“If it still feels like it’s OK to be in your home, actually it’s probably not," McDade said.

Once you’ve properly disposed of your tree and double checked your smoke detector works, it’s time to welcome the New Year with a bang. But not with illegal fireworks.

“Something as small as an M-80 (explosive) what we saw here can blow off your hand, and it can cause a fire and the bodily injury is devastating," McDade said.

If you’re going to use fireworks, Phoenix fire wanted to make sure they’re the legal ones. They don’t light off the ground, and you can buy them at Valley fireworks stands and grocery stores.

The Arizona Burn Foundation's Rex Albright said they see more severe burns this time of year.

“These burns are a little more impactful with the fireworks especially, when they get burning and you have one in your hand, especially with the illegal ones that can blow up," Albright said. "Those become a very big traumatic injury as opposed to a smaller burn.”

Phoenix fire sees a 25 percent uptick in fire calls related to fireworks this time of year, McDade added. Legal fireworks can be lit now through Jan. 3.

The City of Phoenix lists proper places to safely dispose of Christmas trees. You can also check with your city to find out what is offered.

