Phoenix Fire Department conducts six rescues on the first day of the holiday weekend

Three different heat-related incidents occurred on Camelback Mountain alone

PHOENIX — Valley rescuers were called six times Saturday as Phoenix is in the midst of an excessively hot holiday weekend.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called out to Camelback Mountain three times, North Mountain once and South Mountain once on calls related to heat issues.

Six hikers needed assistance from rescue teams; only two were transported to local hospitals.

Summer hiking in Arizona comes with a set of safety rules from the Arizona State Parks and Trails website.

Water is the most important tip. State recreation authorities and the trails themselves post warnings for hikers to turn back before they are halfway through their water supply. Another recommendation is to hit trails before extreme heat sets in.

Scottsdale Fire Department Captain David Folio provided recommendations in August for avoiding unnecessary danger while hiking in the summer months.