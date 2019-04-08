PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire crews rescued a dog when a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Saturday.

No one was injured in the fire at the complex near Central Avenue and Greenway Road, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire without incident.

Phoenix Fire spokesman Capt. Kenny Overton said firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire conditions and extended hoses to the second-floor apartment where the fire was coming from.

The residents of the apartment were able to evacuate, but they told firefighters that there were two dogs and a cat still in the apartment.

Firefighters used a Fido bag to resuscitate one of the dogs. The dog is doing well and has since been reunited with its owner.

The rest of the animals were rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.