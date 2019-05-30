PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a fire that destroyed nearly a dozen cars at a Phoenix apartment complex, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Francis Klettke, 23, was arrested after he was spotted sleeping on a bus stop bench near 15th Avenue and Highland.

The fire happened on Tuesday morning near 16th Avenue south of Camelback Road.

Neighbors in the area told 12 News Wednesday that they reported seeing a suspicious person around the carport early last week.

“Ten days ago, there was a man that I got a picture of that was trying to go through cars in our neighborhood. And we called the police, immediately, to let them know this guy’s trying to get into people’s cars," said Joelle Aurmani, who lives near the complex.

Phoenix Fire Department

Authorities released the photo calling the man, at the time, a "person of interest" Wednesday. Phoenix fire said the photo was "instrumental" in getting a tip to police Thursday morning. A resident recognized a sleeping Klettke from the picture.

PREVIOUSLY: Phoenix fire officials looking for 'person of interest' in apartment complex fire

According to Phoenix FD, Klettke will be booked for arson.