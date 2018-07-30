PHOENIX — Police say several people are being treated for gunshot wounds at a motel near 25th and Van Buren streets and that the scene is "very active" as they search for a suspect.

The Phoenix Fire Department confirmed four people were being transported to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are ranging from extremely critical to minor gunshot wound injuries, fire officials said.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to a domestic call at the scene Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m.

They cleared rooms at a motel near 25th and Van Buren streets, but have not located the suspect.

A 12 News photographer at the scene saw two people taken into custody by police, but they were released.

Phx PD says they responded to a domestic call - turned - quadruple shooting. 1 male, 3 female shot at Airport Inn at 25th St & Van Buren. Police are still searching for the suspect. #12News pic.twitter.com/aaHZM0BqdR — Mike Lahrman (@MikeLahrman) July 30, 2018

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

I spoke with a woman who says her brother was shot in the neck after an altercation at Airport Inn. According to her, the fight took place over $100, then the suspect pulled out a gun and shot into a group of ten people. Two of her good friends were shot as well. #12News pic.twitter.com/PsDoB9jZs2 — Mike Lahrman (@MikeLahrman) July 30, 2018

