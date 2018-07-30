PHOENIX — Police say several people are being treated for gunshot wounds at a motel near 25th and Van Buren streets and that the scene is "very active" as they search for a suspect.
The Phoenix Fire Department confirmed four people were being transported to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are ranging from extremely critical to minor gunshot wound injuries, fire officials said.
Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to a domestic call at the scene Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m.
They cleared rooms at a motel near 25th and Van Buren streets, but have not located the suspect.
A 12 News photographer at the scene saw two people taken into custody by police, but they were released.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
