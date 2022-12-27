Police: Man seen running in roadway before being fatally struck

Phoenix police said the driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a man who was seen running in the roadway before being struck by a passing truck. The driver stayed on the scene to cooperate with authorities, officials said.

Police were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road for reports of a man being been hit by a truck.

Detectives learned that a man had been seen running on Buckeye Road when the crash happened, and the driver stayed on scene to help with the investigation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

