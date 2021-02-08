Phoenix family shocked to learn insurance won't cover monsoon damage

The house held almost 10 years of pictures for the Moch family of six.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix family’s home was no match for a powerful monsoon storm that brought an incredible amount of rain to the neighborhood.

They thought their home insurance protected them, but they say the company won’t cover the damage.

It happened at the Moch family home near 7th Street and Carefree Highway. The water flooded into their home and rose up to five feet. Most of their belongings, along with half the structure of their home, were destroyed.

The house held almost 10 years of pictures for the Moch family of six.

“We started saying let’s pick up the stuff, let’s pick up the stuff. Then next thing you know, we can’t come to pick up the stuff because it’s coming so fast,” Dontay Moch said.

Moch’s gym, where he operates his personal training business, also came underwater.

“It hurts every time I look at it. It was once a palace,” said Moch.

To make matters worse, the Moch’s were denied homeowners insurance coverage for their belongings.

Moch says the insurance company said they don’t cover natural disasters. Moch purchased extra flood coverage through FEMA, but that only covers the house structure. That doesn't include their items or gym.

They set up a GoFundMe to cover their housing, belongings, and gym repairs.

Advice from an insurance expert

“It’s always important to view your home owner’s insurance policy,” said Joanna Vasquez, the owner of The Insurance Lady. She said before monsoon season, it’s important to have wind and hail coverage.

“Make sure you have enough coverage for personal contents,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez said most people don’t have flood coverage.

“Flooding is a tough one because that’s something FEMA is responsible for,” said Vasquez.

Anyone can purchase flood insurance, but it’s only required in designated FEMA flooding zones.

Monsoon 2021