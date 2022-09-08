x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Queen Elizabeth's favorite drink being served at Phoenix English pub after news of her death

George and Dragon will offer the Queen’s favorite drink, Dubonnet and Gin, on Thursday, and plans to be open the day of the Queen’s funeral.
Credit: AP
Elizabeth, who marked 70 years on the throne this year, is the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history. In September 2015 she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years and seven months. In 2016, Elizabeth also became the longest-reigning monarch in the world with the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand. In 2022, she became the second-longest-reigning monarch in world history, behind 17th century French King Louis XIV, who took the throne at age 4. Apart from Elizabeth and Victoria, only four other monarchs in British history have reigned for 50 years or more: George III (59 years), Henry III (56 years), Edward III (50 years) and James VI of Scotland (58 years.)

PHOENIX — David Wimberley said Queen Elizabeth II was always Great Britain’s best representative to the world.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

"It’s a sad day for everyone from our country," Wimberley told 12News after news that the queen had died.

Wimberley is from England. He also owns George & Dragon: An English Pub in central Phoenix.

"She’s the longest-running Monarch," he said. "She’s probably one of the most respected Monarchs in the world. Everyone who ever met her just loved her. Doesn’t matter what party you are from, everyone loved the Queen."

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's monarch for 70 years, dies

Wimberley and his mother, Anne, had a dream to open up an English pub in Phoenix after moving here from across the pond. On February 15, 1995, that dream became a reality.

Wimberley said George and Dragon will offer the Queen’s favorite drink, Dubonnet and Gin, on Thursday, and plans to be open the day of the Queen’s funeral for anyone who wants to gather and watch – no matter what time the funeral takes place.

Wimberley said the pub usually doesn’t carry Dubonnet but, oddly, received a shipment the other day.

George and Dragon is located at 4240 N Central Ave. in Phoenix.

RELATED: 'A stalwart': World mourns Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

RELATED: Who is in the line of succession for the British throne?

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News 

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.  

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device  

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.  

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona. 

On social media: Find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Tired of illegal dumping? Phoenix residents can now ask the city to erect gates outside alleyways

Before You Leave, Check This Out