Queen Elizabeth's favorite drink being served at Phoenix English pub after news of her death

George and Dragon will offer the Queen’s favorite drink, Dubonnet and Gin, on Thursday, and plans to be open the day of the Queen’s funeral.

PHOENIX — David Wimberley said Queen Elizabeth II was always Great Britain’s best representative to the world.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

"It’s a sad day for everyone from our country," Wimberley told 12News after news that the queen had died.

Wimberley is from England. He also owns George & Dragon: An English Pub in central Phoenix.

"She’s the longest-running Monarch," he said. "She’s probably one of the most respected Monarchs in the world. Everyone who ever met her just loved her. Doesn’t matter what party you are from, everyone loved the Queen."

Wimberley and his mother, Anne, had a dream to open up an English pub in Phoenix after moving here from across the pond. On February 15, 1995, that dream became a reality.

Wimberley said George and Dragon will offer the Queen’s favorite drink, Dubonnet and Gin, on Thursday, and plans to be open the day of the Queen’s funeral for anyone who wants to gather and watch – no matter what time the funeral takes place.

Wimberley said the pub usually doesn’t carry Dubonnet but, oddly, received a shipment the other day.

George and Dragon is located at 4240 N Central Ave. in Phoenix.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.