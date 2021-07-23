Phoenix driver uninjured after car impaled by large metal piece, DPS warns drivers to secure loads

PHOENIX — A driver was luckily uninjured when their car was impaled by a piece of metal that came off of another driver's vehicle in Phoenix on Thursday.
The Department of Public Safety said a driver did not properly secure their load and "nearly cost an innocent motorist her life."
DPS said a four-foot-long piece of metal impaled a driver's car windshield and became lodged in her SUV while she was driving on State Route 51.
"Luckily, the victim wasn't physically injured when this 4 ft piece of metal impaled her windshield & became lodged in her SUV," the department tweeted.
DPS is cautioning drivers to make sure they secure their loads before hitting the roads.