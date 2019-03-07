PHOENIX — An employee at a day care center in Phoenix was arrested this week for allegedly physically abusing her children over a six-year period, resulting in serious injuries.

Asha Abdi Mohamed was arrested at her Phoenix home on Monday on seven counts of child abuse that resulted in physical injury of victims under the age of 18.

According to court documents, officers responded on June 25 to a report of child abuse at Zion Early Learning Center near 16th Street and Southern Avenue against the 35-year-old, who is a teacher at the center.

When they arrived on scene, officers learned that Mohamed's children, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, reported to the center's human resource director that their mother had been physically abusing them for about six years.

Court documents detailed brutal assaults at the hands of Mohamed against her children, allegedly using a large metal spoon and a hammer in several of the incidents.

In a June 22 incident, Mohamed allegedly struck the teenage boy with the spoon after she "became angry" when he made mistakes while studying.

Mohamed allegedly asked the teenage girl to get a hammer from her bedroom. After the girl said she had difficulty finding it, the woman began hitting her on her ears with the spoon because "her ears are no longer useful because she's not hearing her."

In that same incident, Mohamed allegedly struck the boy on the knees with the hammer.

The girl told investigators that Mohamed struck her on the hand with the hammer in the past, resulting in what she believed to be a broken hand that was never tended to.

The girl said that on June 23 her mother believed she was faking her injured hand so she took the girl by the head and hit her on the wall before punching her. After the girl fell to the ground, Mohamed allegedly stepped on her neck and continued to strike her.

Other violent incidents involving Mohamed and her children involved her striking the girl on the knees with a hammer until she couldn't walk when she was in sixth grade and hitting the boy on the head and legs until he had trouble moving.

Mohamed, according to court documents, also allegedly burned the boy on his chest and upper abdomen with a smoldering incense stick.

The injuries sustained by the children caused them to miss school. The boy said he missed school due to a bleeding head injury that was caused after he was hit in the head with the spoon, and the girl missed a week of school because she couldn't walk after her knees were hit with the hammer.

A doctor who saw the children after the arrest said both of them had deformities, scars and bruises sustained from the alleged abuse.

Mohamed told police that she did not injure her children.

12 News reached out to Zion Early Learning Center for comment.

Mohamed was ordered to post a $25,000 bond. She will appear in court next July 9.