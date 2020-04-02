PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at a "small hoarder home," early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Crews were called to a home near N. 13th Avenue and W. Mercer Lane before 5 a.m.

Firefighters described the home as a "hoarder house." Crews worked quickly and aggressively to take down the fire before it engulfed the entire house in flames.

The homeowner sustained some injuries, officials said. They were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

