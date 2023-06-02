Phoenix crash leaves pedestrian dead

The man was transported to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

PHOENIX — A crash in Phoenix Friday morning has left a man dead.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a scene near 52nd Avenue and Baseline Road after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers found a man with serious injuries when they arrived on scene, officials said. Authorities identified the man as Randy Long, 55.

Long was transported to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Initial information indicates the man was crossing Baseline Road when he was hit by a vehicle going westbound.

