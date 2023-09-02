Phoenix crash kills 1, injures 2 more

The Phoenix Police Department says impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision.

PHOENIX — A crash in the West Valley killed one woman and seriously injured two other adults, the Phoenix Police Department said.

On Saturday around 1:20 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Baseline Road regarding a crash. When officers arrived, two vehicles and three people were located, all with injuries.

One woman was found with serious injuries. While life saving measures were performed, she did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other two adults involved were transported to local hospitals with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have taken over the investigation and according to preliminary information, the vehicle being driven by the victim was traveling northbound on 35th Avenue when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the other vehicle, which was southbound on 35th Avenue.

Police said impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

