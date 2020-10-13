Phoenix family puzzled after plane part tumbles into their backyard

It happened near 44th and Beth avenues in between the Deer Valley and Scottsdale airports.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix couple is wondering what to do after an airplane part fell out of the sky and into their backyard.

When you live by an airport you expect planes flying over your house. What you don’t expect is a part to fall off that plane and land in your backyard.

Charlie High found a white object in his backyard, just sitting in his gravel.

“Sitting like this white side up, so I just thought it was a poster or a piece of paper or trash or something like that,” he said.

That’s what he thought until he picked it up and noticed it’s made of metal, with buckles all around it and labels on the underside.

“I looked at all the writing and saw that it was off an airplane,” he said.

Dumping waste is exactly what it sounds like.

“And there was actually some blue toilet water on it,” High said.

Charlie thinks he found a door to an airplane bathroom’s septic tank. Carson calls it the poop door, and yes, the High’s cleaned and sanitized it.

But if the door fell off, what about the rest of the plane?

“Kind of looked around looked for other parts there wasn’t any damage or gouges in the rocks,” he said.

We couldn’t’ find anything from the FAA about how often parts fall off planes. But Airbus actually has an acronym for it – PDA – parts departing aircraft.

Jaclyn High’s glad it didn’t depart and land on one of them or their kids.