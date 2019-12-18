PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted again to raise fees charged to ride-hailing companies at the airport. 

The item passed 7-2 on Wednesday. 

The proposal will increase the current fee from $2.66 per pickup. 

That would jump to $4 starting Jan. 1 and be applied to drop-offs as well. 

The council voted 7-2 on Oct. 16 to raise the fees ride-hailing companies pay the city, but the decision was declared void because of a clerical error. 

Uber and Lyft threatened to stop their operations at Sky Harbor International Airport if the council approves the increase.  

