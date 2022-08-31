Phoenix council approves $232K salary for new interim police chief

Michael Sullivan has been hired to replace outgoing Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to approve a one-year contract that pays their new interim police chief a salary of $232,000.

Chief Michael Sullivan will officially replace Jeri Williams as the police department's new leader on Sept. 12 after Williams chose to step down as chief earlier this year.

The employment contract approved this week by the council can be extended up to an additional 24 months as Phoenix continues its search for a permanent replacement.

Sullivan's contract includes a $120 per month communication allowance, vacation and sick leave accruals, life insurance benefits, and a relocation expense reimbursement worth up to $5,000.

Sullivan began his career in law enforcement with the Louisville Metro Police Department before moving to Baltimore in 2019. He was assigned to lead reform efforts in Baltimore after the Department of Justice investigated the police agency in 2016 for accusations of excessive force and constitutional violations.

The Phoenix Police Department has been subjected to its own DOJ investigation over the last year.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said Sullivan has relevant experience for helping the city navigate through the coming months and has displayed a passion for modernizing police departments.

"He's committed to working with the community and developing stronger relationships," the mayor said Wednesday.

New Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan is a forward-thinking leader who understands the need to modernize public safety. With council approval of his contract today, I look forward to his arrival here and to working with him to make Phoenix a stronger, safer city. pic.twitter.com/OMHD0ZIaga — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) August 31, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.