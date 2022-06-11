Burning through records: Phoenix could see earliest 90 degree low, highest high temperature for the date

If the temperature stays above 90 degrees through midnight, it will mark a hot new record.

PHOENIX — Buckle up Arizona, we're in for a warm one. If you thought it was hot when you walked out your front doors this morning, you'd be right! The Valley is set to break not one, but two temperature records.

The National Weather Service, Phoenix, announced that Saturday could set a record for the earliest 90 degree low on record. If the temperature doesn't drop below 90 before midnight, it will break our previous records for the day.

Back in 2014, the record warm low for Jun 11 was 85 degrees.

Before today, the earliest we hit a 90 degree low was Jun. 14, 2018.

The low temperature this morning in Phoenix was 90°F, making it the earliest 90+°F on record provided that it holds through midnight. This also sets a new daily record warm low for the date, breaking the previous record of 85°F set back in 2014. #azwx pic.twitter.com/KXS1gZA5jv — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 11, 2022

And it's not just our low temperatures we've got to watch out for. Our high today is forecast for 114 degrees, which would be the hottest temperature ever recorded on Jun. 11 in Phoenix.

That record's a lot older and was set in 1918 according to the National Weather Service.

That's right, this could be the hottest Jun. 11 in over a century. So stay safe, stay cool, and stay hydrated.

